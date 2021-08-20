U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary plans Chartering of new Sea Scout Ship on Wrightsville Beach

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — The Coast Guard Auxiliary is sponsoring a Sea Scout Ship, and holding a chartering ceremony for it this weekend.

The free event takes place Saturday, Aug. 21 at 3 p.m. at the Coast Guard Station located at the south end of Wrightsville Beach.

- Advertisement -

All scouts and parents are invited, and anyone interested in joining or getting involved with Sea Scouts is welcome to attend.

According to the US Coast Guard Auxiliary, its mission is to:

Promote and improve Recreational Boating Safety

Provide trained crews and facilities to augment the Coast Guard and enhance safety and security of our ports, waterways, and coastal regions

Support Coast Guard operational, administrative, and logistical Requirements.

For more information about the chartering ceremony, visit the Sea Scouts USCGAux Wilmington on Facebook or contact:

Steve Thompson 910-231-4997, foreverdreamin06@gmail.com

Keith Wilson 910-470-0778, wilsok@yahoo.com