MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Myrtle Beach is a popular vacation spot but more and more people are moving to live in the area full-time every year.

Along the Grand Strand the cost of homes is going up. As more people move here, you might be wondering how much you need to make to live in Horry County.

According to a Massachusetts Institute Technology calculator to live in the Myrtle Beach, Conway, and North Myrtle Beach areas, a single person with no children needs to make $15.13 an hour.

