PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Pender County Board of Education held an emergency meeting Saturday and voted to make masks mandatory for all students and staff, regardless of vaccination status.

The Board did this in accordance with guidance in the StrongSchoolsNC Toolkit.

- Advertisement -

The Board said it will revisit mask guidance September 7.

In July, the board voted to make masks optional for all students, teachers, and staff.