Two missing teens last seen in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Police needs your help in locating two runaway teens.

Belen Villa is a 14-year-old female, 5’7″, 135 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Hope White is a 15-year-old female, 5’3″, 155 pounds, with blonde hair.

Both teens last known location was in Sampson County and were both last seen at a home on Beasley Rd. in Wilmington.

If you see either teen please dial 911. Anyone with information is encouraged to call (910) 343-3609 or send an anonymous tip to 847-411 and use the keyword WPDNC.