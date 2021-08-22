Families rush to buy last-minute school supplies ahead of the first day of school

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) —Today in Wilmington, many families were seen rushing to stores to make check off last-minute items off of their school supply lists ahead of the first day of school.

Monday, August 23, is the first day of school for New Hanover County Schools following the traditional calendar. Parking lots at local office and school supply stores were filled as Parents and students gathered items to start the new school year in-person. Students and staff in New Hanover County Schools will be required to wear masks indoors this semester.