Special Needs Pageant shows off a variety of talents, raises money for Christmas gifts

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Dozens of people with disabilities will have gifts for the holidays thanks to money raised Saturday at a special needs pageant in Wilmington.

After being cancelled last year due to the pandemic, 22 people showed off their singing, dancing and poetry skills at the event.

- Advertisement -

Donations were collected to go towards Christmas gifts later this year, with over 1,000 gifts being given away last year.

Organizers say the event shines a light on people with disabilities.

“We need the support,” organizer Pat Wiegan said. “We need the community to support people with disabilities, with jobs, with housing, with so many different things. It’s important, and they’re important.”

WWAY’s own evening anchor Hannah Patrick returned to emcee the event, introducing each of the impressive acts.