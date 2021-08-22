Wrightsville Beach Coast Guard holds chartering ceremony for new Sea Scout ship

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — The next generation of potential coast guard members are one step closer to a future with the organization.

A new ‘Sea Scout’ ship was ceremonially introduced during a chartering ceremony at the Wrightsville Beach coast guard station.

A couple dozen people turned out to witness the ceremony and agreed to commit volunteer time with the program.

Coordinator Keith Wilson says it’s taken over a year to get to this point due to COVID, but that it’s an important event.

“It’s just a matter of introducing everybody and kind of getting a promise from people who are going to be involved that they’re going to do their best to help out anyway they can,” Wilson said.

Wilson says he hopes more sea scout ships will begin to pop up if the interest remains highs.