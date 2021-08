(STARNEWS) — In the past 10 years, the county’s population grew by roughly 23,000 people, increasing from 202,698 in 2010 to 225,702. That’s an increase of just above 11%, which is higher than North Carolina’s statewide 9.5% growth in the same period.

But growth in the county is slowing.

Between 1990 and 2000, New Hanover’s population grew by 40,000 people or 33.3%. Then between 2000 and 2010, the population increased again by more than 40,000 people or 26.4%.

