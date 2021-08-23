A UNCW COVID-19 Cluster Has Been Identified in Sandpiper Residence Hall

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — UNCW has identified a COVID-19 cluster involving Sandpiper Residence Hall.

A “cluster” is defined by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services as five or more cases that are considered in close proximity by location in the last 14 days.



The individuals involved in this cluster have been and/or are isolating and have been receiving medical monitoring and/or treatment as needed.

To protect individuals’ private health information, UNCW will not publicly name employees or students diagnosed with COVID-19. The university shares general information about confirmed cases on its data dashboard.



The university has informed the New Hanover County Health and Human Services, and contact tracing has been initiated with direct communication to anyone determined to have been in close contact with a COVID-19-positive individual.

A close contact is defined as someone who has been within six feet of an infected person for more than 15 minutes when either person has not been wearing a face covering. Those identified as a close contact will be notified directly and provided with further guidance.



For campus updates related to COVID-19, please visit Best for the Nest.