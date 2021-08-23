Army Corps of Engineers still working on costs of beach nourishment project

SURF CITY, N.C. (WWAY) — Representatives with the US Army Corps of Engineers continue to work on the updated cost and economic metrics for the Surf City project.

Town management says that once this information is sent to the Division office, they will continue discussions on steps moving forward. As additional information becomes available, the town’s management will share this information with interested parties.

The federal project is estimated to add an additional 12 million cubic yards of sand to the beach, build a new dune that is projected to be 25’ wide and 14’ high and widen the beach with a 6’ high and 300’ wide berm.

The town says that oceanfront citizens should have already turned in the perpetual easements. If you have not received your oceanfront easement please contact clerk@surfcitync.gov or 910-328-4131×106.

This is not the same easement that was previously signed in 2019, the town says. This is a new easement required by Army Corps of Engineers for the new beach nourishment project.

Aerial plat maps for each oceanfront parcel have been loaded online. Oceanfront owners can view their property by using this link to find the corresponding map to property.