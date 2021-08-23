‘Clear the shelters:’ Horry County animal shelter offering free adoptions

By
WWAY News
-
0
(Photo: WWAY)

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Horry County Animal Care Center is offering fee-waived adoptions beginning Aug. 23.

The “Clear the shelter” event will take place from Aug. 23 to Sept. 19.

- Advertisement -

Current animals available for adoption can be viewed here.

Read more here….