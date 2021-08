COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Riegelwood man has died following a wreck Monday afternoon, according to NC Highway Patrol.

A trooper said Dennis Emmett Carver was heading west on NC 87 around 1:47 p.m. when he swerved into oncoming traffic and collided with a semi-truck that was heading east.

Highway Patrol said Carver died from his injuries. The driver of the semi-truck was airlifted to New Hanover Regional Medical Center.