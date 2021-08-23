Local firefighters return home after rescuing flood victims

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A group of Wilmington and New Hanover County Firefighters are back from Western North Carolina after saving more than a dozen men, women, and children.

The task force deployed last week in response to horrific flash floods during Tropical Storm Fred.

According to Eliseo Venecia, a Wilmington firefighter, the mountainous terrain in Haywood County made flash floods faster and more dangerous, sweeping victims away.

His group saved a couple stranded in their home after other crews failed to get through rapid-like waters.

“They had two cats with them and they didn’t want to leave them behind, couldn’t leave them behind,” said Venecia. “People tend to look at their pets as their family. So fortunately we were able to get to them, to do a quick search of the house and get them on safely, and back to dry land.”

Venecia said most of the people his group saved stayed behind concerned for their pets. He and the rest of the task force arrived home late Sunday night.