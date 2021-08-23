Man accused of setting 18 fires in the Kelly area

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Kelly man is accused of setting more than a dozen brush and wood fires in Bladen County.

On Monday afternoon, investigators with the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office and the North Carolina Forest Service Law Enforcement Division, arrested Roy Anthony Potter, 59.

According to a news release, from May 17 to August 9, the fires were set in the Kelly area beside several roads during a burning ban set by the North Carolina Forest Service.

Several of the fires were big enough that air tankers had to be brought in to help put out the fires.

Potter was charged with 18 counts of Setting Fire to Grass, Brushland, or Woodlands With Intent to Damage Property of Another. He is being held in the Bladen County Detention Center under a $45,000 secure bond.

Investigators say more charges are anticipated in Columbus County for six fires that were set during the same time period.

Anyone with information on these fires can contact the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 862-6960.