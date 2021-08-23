Man arrested, charged with child sex offenses

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY)– The Pender County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office in the arrest of 38 year old Chad Everette Sholar.

According to reports, Scholar was arrested at his residence in Pender County around 11:30pm on August 11.

He is charged with Statutory Sex Offense with a Child and Indecent Liberties with a Child.

If the public has any information or was a victim of a crime, please contact the Pender County Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Unit at (910) 259-1212.