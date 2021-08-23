Man arrested last Monday following a shooting during an argument in White Oak

WHITE OAK, NC (WWAY) — On Monday, August 16, Deputies with the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a subject suffering from a gunshot wound at 59 Leighton Lane in White Oak.

Upon arrival, deputies observed an older white male standing in the corner of the yard with his hands up and a handgun lying to the left of him on the ground.

- Advertisement -

Deputies observed another white male lying on the ground near the front door of the home suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was identified as Jeremy Wade Brown, from 164 Gum Springs Road in White Oak. Brown was transported to New Hanover Regional Medical Center where he was treated for multiple gunshot wounds.

The suspect, identified as Robby Ernest Mills, of Gum Springs Road, White Oak, was charged with Assault With a Deadly Weapon Inflicting Serious Injury and placed in the Bladen County Detention Center under a $7500.00 secure bond.

This incident occurred because of an ongoing argument and trespassing incident.