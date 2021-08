(WTVD) — Actress and neuroscientist Mayim Bialik is set to guest-host “Jeopardy!” for the first few weeks of the new season, the game show announced Monday.

Last week, executive producer Mike Richards stepped down from his hosting duties amid resurfaced controversial remarks he made on a podcast.

The new season will kick off with the five episodes Richards filmed before stepping down, then continue with Bialik’s episodes for three weeks.

