Myrtle Beach ‘epicenter’ of bed bug cases for South Carolina lawyer

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — One South Carolina lawyer specializing in bed bug cases said 90% of his cases stem from Myrtle Beach hotels and resorts.

Trevor Eddy, owner of the Eddy Law Firm in Columbia, said his firm has worked on at least 45 cases with more than 200 total clients in recent years. Most cases are still in active litigation.

With this summer’s tourism boom and a shortage of workers at some hotels, Eddy said he’s seen an increase in people turning to his firm for help after bed bug bites.

Eddy said most cases happen in the bigger cities in the Palmetto State, but added that Myrtle Beach stands out.

“Myrtle Beach is by far the largest epicenter of my cases in South Carolina,” Eddy said.

