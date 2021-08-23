NC Department of Health and Human Services launches new site to inform teens on COVID-19 Vaccines

RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has launched TeenVaxFacts.com – a website dedicated to providing teens with the information, tools and resources they need to educate themselves, their friends and their family members about the benefits of COVID-19 vaccines.

With access to materials such as a COVID-19 vaccine discussion guide, vaccine locations and informative videos, this site serves as a place for teens to get the facts about COVID-19.

- Advertisement -

Vaccines are critical to slowing the spread of COVID-19 and protecting people from serious illness, especially as young people head back to school. The more contagious Delta variant is spreading across North Carolina and COVID-19 rates are increasing in young people.

Unvaccinated and partially vaccinated people should get fully vaccinated now to reduce the risk of COVID-19 and its more severe outcomes. Nearly all cases of severe disease, hospitalization and death continue to occur among those not fully vaccinated.

The COVID-19 vaccines authorized in the United States continue to be remarkably effective in reducing risk of severe disease, hospitalization and death, even against the widely circulating Delta variant. Getting teens vaccinated is the best way to protect them, prevent the spread of COVID-19 and protect family members.

Young people 18 and older can get the Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson and Johnson vaccine. TeenVaxFacts.com sends a clear, fact-based message to teens and parents: Don’t wait to vaccinate.