NHCS superintendent celebrates first day of school

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WWAY) — Monday, Aug. 23 was the first day of school for most students in the county, with children on the traditional schedule going back fully in-person.

Superintendent Dr. Charles Foust went to various schools to make sure everything went smoothly.

“We are excited to be here, face-to-face, first day of school,” Foust said.

Roland-Grise Middle School welcomed students back to the classroom with Dr. Foust making it a special stop — dropping off one of his own children.

He says that having a child in the classroom helps him do his job.

“I’m going to treat your child just like it’s my child,” Foust said. “I have that same compassion. Just knowing that the expectation is the same across all schools and so that’s where we are.”

8th grade teacher Sasha Wooddell says she’s excited to have all her kids in the classroom, rather than trying to teach some through Zoom.

“For me the priority is that the kids are back in class,” Wooddell says.

While at school, everyone must wear their masks indoors. Students can take the masks off outside.

“They need to be here, but we need to do it in a safe manner though,” Wooddell says. “Right now we’re off to a good start.”