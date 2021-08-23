Pentagon: US military will make Covid-19 vaccines mandatory following FDA approval of Pfizer’s shot

(CNN) — Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said that the US military will now require all service members to be vaccinated from Covid-19 following the FDA approval of the Pfizer vaccine.

Speaking at a press conference this morning, Kirby said that the Department of Defense is “prepared to issue updated guidance requiring all service members to be vaccinated,” adding that a “timeline for vaccination completion will be provided in the coming days” by DOD.

- Advertisement -

“We’re going to move forward, making that vaccine mandatory. We’re preparing the guidance to the force right now. And the actual completion date of it, in other words, how fast we want to see it get done, we’re working through that guidance right now.”