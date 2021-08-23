Registration opens for 2021 ‘Turkey Trot’ Habitat for Humanity fundraiser

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Thanksgiving Day is less than 100 days away, and the Cape Fear Habitat for Humanity is already preparing for their 2021 ‘Turkey Trot’ race in Wrightsville Beach to raise money for the organization.

Before the hustle and bustle of fall, you can secure your spot at this year’s Wrightsville Beach Turkey Trot at the cheapest prices of the season. Registration is currently $35, but prices increase after September 1st.

Imagine starting your Turkey Day by running/walking the scenic Wrightsville Beach Loop with your family so you can chow down on your Thanksgiving dinner guilt-free.

Not only are you burning calories, but you are also building homes by participating in one of Cape Fear Habitat’s biggest fundraisers.

The race is scheduled for November 25th at Wrightsville Beach Park.

There are two race options. A 5K run/walk (timed) at 8:00 AM, and a 1 mile run/walk (not timed) at 8:10 AM.