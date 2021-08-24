Annual Coastal Duck Derby goes virtual

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The 6th Annual Coastal Duck Derby benefitting Coastal Horizons is being held virtually Friday, August 27 at 6 p.m.

Traditionally, 20,000 yellow, rubber ducks race down the water slide at Jungle Rapids Water Park in Wilmington. They then float into the lazy river and the first ducks over the finish line are the winners.

This year the winner gets a trip for four to Disney World. It includes roundtrip air, 5 days/4 nights at either Disney Animal Kingdom or Wilderness Lodges, 3-day Hopper passes for 4, and a $400 Disney gift card. Second prize is a holiday getaway at the Blockade Runner Beach Resort at Wrightsville Beach. Third prize is a getaway to the Blue Ridge Mountains.

Adopt ducks for $5 each and the more you buy, the more you help Coastal Horizons.

The event raises money to support Crisis Intervention Services provided by Coastal Horizons. All of the services are free of charge and are offered in New Hanover, Brunswick, Pender, and Duplin counties. The money also helps at Open House Youth Shelter and the Open House Transitional Living Program.

Adopt your duck and get more information on the Annual Duck Derby by clicking here.