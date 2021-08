WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Bellamy Mansion is continuing its summer Sci-Fi movie series this Friday with an outdoor showing of “The Brain that Wouldn’t Die”.

Admission is free (a $5 donation is suggested) and begins at 7:30, with the movie starting at 8:00 .

Staff advise you to bring a lawn chair or blanket and enjoy a ‘so-bad-it’s-good’ classic outside under the stars on the lawn.

There will be hot dogs, popcorn, soda, beer and wine available for purchase.