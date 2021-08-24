Burgaw girl raising money for dog fountains along walking trail

BURGAW, NC (WWAY) — Miranda Baker enjoys taking her dog “Bella” for walks along the Osgood Canal Greenway and Urban Trail in Burgaw.

The two-mile loop of asphalt and concrete trails weave around the historic town.

At the end of one of Miranda’s walks recently, the 9-year-old girl told her mother, Mandy, that something was missing.

“Water fountains for dogs,” Miranda said.

Mandy agreed with her daughter but initially thought it was just a passing idea.

But Miranda was very serious. In fact, she wrote a letter to Mayor Pete Cowan who agreed to met with her in his office at town hall.

“He told us that we could start raising money,” Miranda said.

She then met with Burgaw Parks and Recreation Director Cody Suggs who told her the fountains would cost around $2,900 each.

“I told her that we would help get them plumbed and installed around our walking trail.” Suggs said.

The fountains, however, are not just for dogs.

“There’s a dog water fountain at the bottom but there’s one for their owners at the top,” she said.

During an interview on WWAY’s Good Morning Carolina, Miranda’s father said he was very proud of her for recognizing a need in the community and taking action.

“Her mother and I both are very proud of her,” Austin Baker said. “She’s a very smart, young lady, for sure.”

If you would like to help Miranda raise money for the water fountains, donations can be made online at burgawnc.gov/donate. Be sure specify “Dog Water Fountain.” Check donations can be made payable to “Town of Burgaw” and dropped off at Lanier Hardware, Carolina Sisters Boutique, Burgaw Veterinary Hospital, and Healing Hands Animal Hospital. You can also mail a check to Town of Burgaw, c/o Miranda Baker, 1725 Stag Park Road, Burgaw, NC, 28425.