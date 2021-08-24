COVID spike prompts UNCW to cancel activities and suspend residence hall visits

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A recent spike in COVID-19 cases primarily involving students is prompting UNC Wilmington officials to cancel, suspend or move online some upcoming activities.

According to the University, the majority of positive cases are among unvaccinated individuals.

In a statement released Tuesday morning, Chancellor Jose Sartarelli said, “Seahawks, if you are not vaccinated, please take action to protect your health and the well-being of our campus and community.”

The following activities have been canceled, suspended or moved to virtual formats and will be reviewed on or before September 17.

Involvement Carnival, scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 25, has been canceled as part of the University’s efforts to limit large gatherings of people, even outdoors, given the high transmission rates in New Hanover County.

Residence hall visitation by non-residents have been suspended at this time.

Events, activities and meetings not directly related to student learning or coursework should be moved online to virtual formats if possible. For events, activities and meetings that cannot be moved to an online environment, the University advises organizers to consider postponing these events, activities and meetings to a later date.

In addition to these steps, UNCW Athletics is expected to make an announcement later this week regarding fan attendance at indoor sports events. During outdoor sports events, fans are encouraged to wear face coverings.

For students and staff dining, Campus Dining has several “to go” options for those who would prefer to eat outdoors.

Supervisors have also been instructed to extend teleworking options to on-student-facing employees and to conduct virtual meetings rather than in-person meetings as much as possible.

Centro Hispano and the Mohin-Scholz LGBTQIA Resource Office will remain open to students at this time. Students must wear face coverings at all times while visiting the centers. The Upperman African American Cultural Center remains closed to students until renovations are complete.

Face coverings are also required in the Student Recreation Center.

Vaccinations for students, faculty, staff and community members are available on campus through the Student Health Center. Unvaccinated residential students, faculty, staff and off-campus students taking in-person classes are required to participate in weekly surveillance testing. Those who present proof of vaccination are not required to take part in these weekly tests.

“I know that these are tough times, Seahawks,” Sartarelli said, “By staying focused on in-person learning and on-campus living, we can continue to navigate this pandemic successfully. Remember it is not in our nature to give up or give in – we are tenacious, and we will get through these challenges together.”