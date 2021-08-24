Jacksonville couple plead guilty to transporting illegal aliens onto Camp Lejeune Marine Base by boat

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WWAY) – A Jacksonville husband and wife duo pleaded guilty today to transporting illegal aliens onto Camp Lejeune Marine Base by boat.

According to court documents, Timothy Scott Belcher, 56 and Georgina Belcher 63 orchestrated the transportation of three foreign nationals illegally residing in the United States onto Camp Lejeune Marine Base by circumventing the base gate and transporting them from Jacksonville, NC, to the Wilson Boat dock on base.

The three aliens were employed by a drywall company owned by Georgina Belcher, which had a contract with the U.S. Military.

The Belcher’s pleaded guilty to Bringing in and Harboring Certain Aliens and face a possible sentence of not more than five years imprisonment, $250,000 fine, and three years’ supervised release at the time of sentencing, scheduled for the November 16, 2021 term of court.

“The Nation’s critical infrastructure provides the essential services that underpin American society. Proactive and coordinated efforts are necessary to strengthen and maintain secure, functioning, and resilient critical infrastructure – including our Military Bases, Airports, and other areas that are vital to public confidence and the Nation’s safety,” said G. Norman Acker, III, Acting U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina who made the announcement after Chief U.S. District Judge Richard E. Myers II accepted the plea.

Homeland Security Investigations and the Marine Criminal Investigation Division are investigating the case and Assistant U.S. Attorney Gabriel J. Diaz is prosecuting the case.