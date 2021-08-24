Man wanted in shooting of homeless man in wooded area of S. 12th Street

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Police have identified a suspect wanted in connection to a recent shooting of a man near S. 12th Street in Wilmington.

Officers were flagged down around 10:30 a.m. on August 6 in reference to a man who had been shot in the nearby woods. The victim was transported to the hospital and survived his injuries.

Police say after an extensive investigation, detectives were able to identify the suspect.

Anwar Idrissa Hall, 43, is wanted for assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill or inflicting serious injury.

Police urge people to call 911 immediately if they see Hall. He is considered armed and dangerous.

“This is another instance where witness cooperation and anonymous information has played an integral part in leading our investigation in a positive direction,” said Wilmington Police Chief Donny Williams. “I want to thank our officers in the field, investigators, and the citizens that were willing to step forward and provide us with tips in this case. We put his photograph and information out there asking for help and residents were able to assist us. We are grateful for that. We are asking for help again in locating Anwar Hall so that we can get justice for the victim in this case. Please call with any information you have regarding his whereabouts.”

The public is encouraged to call the Wilmington Police Department at (910) 343-3609 with any information or use the WPD app.

If you have a smartphone, you can share information with police by sending an anonymous text message to 847411 (tip411) and including the keyword WPDNC.

You can also submit tips to our detective directly at (910) 408-6186.