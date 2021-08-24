NCDOT on pace to shatter roadside trash collection record; 9+ million pounds collected so far

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, the state’s record for roadside litter collection will likely be broken this fall.

More than nine million pounds of litter has been collected so far this year, the NCDOT said. The record was set in 2019 at 10.5 million pounds.

“In North Carolina, we take great pride in our natural resources, but we all have to be vigilant to keep our state beautiful,” said Transportation Secretary Eric Boyette. “We may break a record for the amount of litter we pick up along roadsides this year, but we must keep that momentum going. Everyone should do their part to help us keep North Carolina roads clean.”

