Pet Pals: 8-Year-old Pit Bull Terrier is looking for a new home

NEW HANOVER COUNTY (WWAY)– This week’s Pet Pal is a 8-year-old Pit Bull Terrier mix.

New Hanover County Animal Services Supervisor Stephen Watson described her to be very quiet and shy, but we are told she warms up quickly. She also loves to be outdoors.

- Advertisement -

The shelter says she would be best suited for a home with no other pets.

Adoption hours are weekdays from 11 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. and 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday. New Hanover County Animal Control is located at 180 division drive in Wilmington.

A meet and greet is required prior to adoption, and if you have any other dogs in your home you are asked to bring them as well.

County residents can adopt for $70