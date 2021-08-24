‘The Great Untold’ local winner tells his story thanks to Netflix and Adobe

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A local artist’s dream is coming true after winning a competition propelling him to stardom.

Jonathan Morales was born and raised in Wilmington. Now the TikTok star is writing, directing, and starring in his very own short film after winning “The Great Untold.”

The competition was a partnership between Netflix and Adobe to find young artists with stories to tell. Three winners, including Morales, won a $10,000 grant, a mentor and the ability to produce the short film they pitched.

Morales’s story called ‘The Refugee’ is based on parts of his childhood in Wilmywood.

“I’ve gotten to be an extra. I’ve gotten to be a PA on set, I’ve been the little kid… the small fish in a big pond,” Morales beamed. “But the moment I saw this opportunity, I was like I want to do that. So just being able to bring a production here, and actually showcase Wilmington is amazing.”

Morales was one of 16,000 creators who pitched their story ideas over TikTok. Wednesday is ‘The Refugee’s’ last day of filming.