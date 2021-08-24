‘When you see those lights go ahead and start slowing down’ | Back-to-school traffic reminders

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WFMY) — When the first day of school rolls around, it typically means some extra traffic returns, too.

Law enforcement shares a few traffic reminders with drivers now that school is back in session.

Lt. Jeffrey Crouse is with the High Point Police Department Traffic Unit. He said drivers pass stopped school busses multiple times a day, every day. It’s a hefty fine if you get caught, but it is also a risk you don’t want to take.

“The very least is you pass a stopped school bus, but the worst could be you strike, injure, or kill a child,” Crouse said.

