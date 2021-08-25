2021 Cape Fear Festival of Trees looking for sponsors and volunteers

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Lower Cape Fear LifeCare is in the planning stages of this year’s Cape Fear Festival of Trees and is looking for sponsors and volunteers.

The festival is slated to be hosted at the NC Aquarium at Fort Fisher, offering guests two marvelous experiences for one price. The festival will be open all days and hours of aquarium operation.

“We’re happy to be back at the NC Aquarium at Fort Fisher this year,” Katie Tate, LCFL director of foundation, said. “The aquarium is such a magnificent backdrop for the trees and allows us to spread them out throughout the entire venue allowing for visitors to really experience each and every one. Last year, we were unable to host the event at the aquarium due to COVID-19 restrictions. Of course, we were extremely grateful for the invitation to host the festival at Mayfaire Town Center instead. They were a wonderful event partner and they allowed us to keep the tradition going during a difficult year for everyone.”

“Cape Fear Festival of Trees is our longest running fundraiser and one of the area’s favorite holiday traditions,” Tate continued. “We love to see the creativity and enthusiasm our sponsors bring to the festival. Whether they assemble a team of their own or tap into our volunteers to help them decorate, each tree is uniquely themed.”

Businesses and individuals wishing to sponsor a tree can contact Lower Cape Fear Lifecare’s Foundation at 910-796-7900, or email Katie Tate at Katie.Tate@lifecare.org. Those looking to volunteer to help decorate trees, and greet and assist festival guests can contact volunteer coordinator Jenny Todd at Jenny.Todd@lifecare.org, or by calling 796-7900.

All profits from 2021 Cape Fear Festival of Trees benefit Lower Cape Fear LifeCare’s mission to provide care and support to individuals and families in our community living with a life-limiting illness when they need it most. Funds go to work immediately in our community.

Lower Cape Fear LifeCare is a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing access to the highest quality LifeCare, education, and supportive services to our patients, their families, and the communities we serve. For more information click here.