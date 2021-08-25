Cape Fear Electrical Contractors Association support CFCC electrical apprentices with grant

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WWAY) — The Cape Fear Electrical Contractors Association, Inc. awarded $6,000 to student apprentices in the Electrical Apprenticeship program at Cape Fear Community College on Wednesday, August 12.

As a result of the grant, the Association says, ten students will receive a $600 scholarship to help finance the cost of tools, books, and other supplies essential to the electrical trade.

“CFECA’s support of CFCC apprentices is a true investment in our community,” said CFCC Vice President of Economic and Workforce Development, John Downing. “This generous gift will help our apprentices excel in the trade and continue to positively impact their families and our local economy.”

The Cape Fear Electrical Contractors Association, Inc. established the Robert C. Massengill Scholarship Fund at CFCC in 2020 to honor the memory of Robert C. Massengill, an electrical contractor with a long history in the Wilmington area. This recent gift brings the cumulative total for the scholarship to $12,000.

“The Cape Fear Electrical Contractors Association, Inc., is proud to support electrical apprentices at CFCC,” said President Burton Vezina, Cape Fear Electrical Contractors Association, Inc. “Mr. Massengill was a consummate learner throughout his entire life and an example of the maxim ‘you’re never too old to learn.'”

CFCC’s certified Electrical Apprenticeship program prepares skilled craftsmen with on-the-job training, giving them the opportunity to earn while they learn. Upon completion of the program, apprentices will receive their Apprenticeship NC journeyman card and certificate. Learn more about CFCC’s apprenticeship programs at CFCC, visit cfcc.edu/apprenticeships.

The CFCC Foundation has over 400 different scholarships available to students in a variety of programs, all supported by donors from New Hanover and Pender Counties. More information about these scholarships can be found at WeAreCapeFear.com.