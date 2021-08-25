Man arrested for felony hit and run in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The U.S. Marshals and Wilmington Police Department arrested a man in connection with a hit and run on Wednesday.

24-year-old Omar Mosley of Castle Hayne has been arrested for his alleged involvement in a two-car accident at the intersection of Randall Parkway and Covil Avenue on Monday, August 2.

Police say multiple callers reporting that one driver had been ejected but fled the scene on foot. Officers discovered the suspect’s vehicle was stolen and the driver had run a red light, striking the victim who was turning left.

A pistol grip pump shotgun was in plain view in the back seat and witnesses reported that the suspect had discarded a pistol in nearby bushes. The K9 Unit was able to locate a stolen .22 caliber revolver from Pender County in the bushes in front of Grainger Supply.

Along with the shotgun, officers recovered marijuana and packaging materials from inside the car. Mosley is charged with felony hit & run, firearm by a felon, possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a stolen vehicle, PWISD marijuana, and a red-light violation.

Mosley is currently being held without bond.