New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office receives accreditation

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WWAY) — The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office has received accreditation.

According to a press release, the Sheriff’s Office went through a two-and-a-half-day in-depth on-site American Correctional Association audit on May 4-6.

During this audit, three ACA auditors reviewed 384 files from three years for compliance, interviewed inmates and officers, and examined all aspects of the New Hanover County Detention Facility.

The Sheriff and his staff went before an ACA panel on August 15, 2021, and that panel unanimously reaccredited the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office with a score of 99.66.

Only one standard was not met which was due to the preexisting construction of the facility.

This is the first reaccreditation that NHSO has received from ACA since the initial ACA accreditation in 2018.

The agency is up for reaccreditation every 3 years.