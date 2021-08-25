UNCW reports 300+ new COVID-19 cases one week after classes begin

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Classes resumed for students and staff at the University of North Carolina Wilmington last week and COVID-19 cases have started to climb.

According to UNCW’s Best for the Nest Data Dashboard, more than 300 people have tested positive for the virus in the last 10 days. This includes 5 faculty and staff members, 139 off-campus students, and 157 on-campus students.

The university identified a COVID-19 cluster in the Sandpiper Residence Hall on Tuesday. According to North Carolina Health and Human Services, a cluster is when five or more cases are considered in close proximity by location in the last 14 days.

There are 150 beds available for students to quarantine and 52 of them are currently in use.

WWAY has reached out to the university for a statement but has not heard back.

Cape Fear Community College reports they have been successful in preventing COVID-19 clusters because students do not live on campus.

A campus spokesperson says they’ve had no clusters of the virus so far, but have special lines to call if students and staff get symptoms or are exposed.