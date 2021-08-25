Walmart employee seriously injured while backing into truck trailer

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Police are investigating after an employee at a Walmart store was injured in the parking lot early Tuesday morning.

The accident occurred around 5:30 a.m. at the 5226 Sigmon Road location.

According to the Wilmington Police Department, a Dodge Ram truck pulling a trailer was making a bread delivery at the store and the store employee was moving pallets.

Police said the employee accidentally walked backwards into the path of the truck trailer as it was coming in for the delivery.

The worker suffered serious injuries and was taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center.

A spokesperson for the North Carolina Department of Labor (NCDOL) said the worker had broken bones. The NCDOL Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) Division is also investigating the incident.

Wilmington Police said no charges have been filed at this time and the case remains under investigation.