Wanted suspect arrested in connection with recent shooting in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A man wanted in connection with a shooting on Rankin Street in Wilmington was arrested on Tuesday evening.

22-year-old Terry Joequill Wilson turned himself in to the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday, August 24. He was wanted by Wilmington Police Department for two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill or inflict serious injury.

- Advertisement -

The shooting happened in the early morning hours of Wednesday, August 11. One person was found with two gunshot wounds at Anderson and Rankin Street. He was transported to New Hanover Regional Medical Center.

There were calls about a second victim, leading to an officer and K9 search of the area but after an extensive search, no one was located. However, later that evening, the second victim showed up at the hospital with a gunshot wound.

“We want to thank the Wilmington community for their help in this case. Our detectives received several tips from citizens that helped us identify the suspect,” said Wilmington Police Chief Donny Williams. “Our investigators worked tirelessly and I am grateful for their hard work and dedication. I also want to thank the U.S. Marshals Service and our local law enforcement partners who worked together with us to apprehend Wilson. It is important that we all continue to work together as a community to ensure that victims receive the justice that they deserve.”

Wilson is currently being held at the NHCSO detention center under a $1,000,000 secured bond for larceny of a firearm and a $150,000 secured bond for a probation violation.

In addition, he is being held without bond for two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill or inflict serious injury.