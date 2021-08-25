Week One Team of the Week: Whiteville Wolfpack

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WWAY) – Nothing was stopping the Wolfpack Friday (or Saturday). Not weather, not lightning, and not the North Brunswick Scorpions.

After a weather delay in the third quarter while leading 26-13, the game between Whiteville and North Brunswick would be continued at 10 a.m. the next day.

Coach Price says his players didn’t get back home until after midnight, and told them they had to be back at the school by 7:30.

“Mental and physical toughness is what wins games,” said head football coach Jarret Price. “I told them when we got on the bus when we got back, if it’s that important to you, you’ll go home get in the bed and be on time and be ready to play. If it’s not important to you, don’t show up to my locker room, and everyone was here ready to go.”

All 35 players showed up on time. They would take the 43 mile bus ride back and score 28 unanswered points to win.

Whiteville has looked more than solid considering this win against North Brunswick and the performance they had against Laney at the Bash at the Beach Jamboree. In week 1, the team tallied 546 rushing yards. Running backs Shaheem Shipman and Brandon Tyson would combine for 320 yards and 5 touchdowns. Quarterback Zion Wilson added 8 carries for 141 yards and another score.

Whiteville will be out of action as their opponent for week 2, West Brunswick, has to cancel due to COVID protocols.

Here is the preview we made for the Wolfpack at the start of the season.