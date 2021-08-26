DOJ: Wilmington gang member sentenced to nearly 10 years on gun charges

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Wilmington man will spend up to 10 years in prison for being in possession of a handgun as a convicted felon.

Quaneik Kasson Allen, 23, pleaded guilty to the charge back in October of 2017.

According to court documents and other information presented in court, Allen illegally possessed a firearm in connection with an April 21, 2019 shooting.

Allen, a validated member of the Double I Bloods street gang, was on post-release supervision from a prior state felony conviction for possession of a stolen firearm. The incident – captured on Wilmington Housing Authority surveillance video – took place in the Houston Moore housing complex.

Co-defendant, Antonio Spencer brutally assaulted a pregnant female who was ultimately able to get away. A short time later, Allen approached Spencer and the two fought.

During the struggle, a gun Spencer had in his waistband, dropped to the ground. Allen retrieved the gun and used it to shoot Spencer five times at close range.

Spencer was treated and released from the hospital two days later. Responding officers from Wilmington Police Department stopped Allen while leaving the scene and recovered a .38 caliber revolver with five spent shell casings and a .380 caliber handgun.