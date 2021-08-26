HOPE Program tops $342 million in rent and utility payments for North Carolina families

NORTH CAROLINA (WWAY) — The N.C. Housing Opportunities and Prevention of Evictions (HOPE) Program has distributed more than $342 million in rent and utility payment to 96,944 North Carolina households since opening last fall.

The HOPE Program now ranks #2 in the nation for number of households served and North Carolina ranks #6 for spending of federal Emergency Rental Assistance Program money, which is funding the current phase of the program. The HOPE Program supports housing stability during the pandemic by preventing evictions and utility service disconnections.

“HOPE has kept nearly 97,000 North Carolina families safe in their homes with the lights on during the pandemic,” said Governor Roy Cooper. “But many people are still struggling financially because of COVID-19, and I encourage those who need help to apply now.”

For some HOPE applicants, assistance came just in time. Randolph County resident Paul Sanders works in the wedding industry, which was hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic. When business slowed down it was difficult to pay the bills. “It was a really big burden lifted off of us when HOPE stepped in,” said Sanders. “I don’t know what I would have done otherwise because even going back to work full-time, if you’re that far behind it’s hard to ever get caught up. HOPE literally saved us.”

HOPE is still accepting applications for rent and utility bill assistance from low-income renters in 88 counties. Applicants can apply online at HOPE.NC.gov or call 888-9ASK-HOPE (888-927-5467) Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Both English- and Spanish-speaking representatives are available to assist callers.

Earlier this month, the HOPE Program began accepting landlord referrals of tenants struggling to pay rent due to the pandemic. Landlords may submit tenant names and contact information through the HOPE Program website or by contacting the HOPE Call Center at 888-9ASK-HOPE (888-927-5467). A program specialist will then follow up with the tenant to help start the application process.