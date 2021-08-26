Masks required inside Brunswick Co. county buildings starting Aug. 26

BOLIVIA, NC (WWAY) — Brunswick County officials announced that due to the increasing cases of COVID-19, masks will be required inside county buildings for employees and members of the public beginning Thursday, August 26.

Brunswick County encourages all members of the public to practice social distancing and seek online, phone, email, or other virtual means to conduct business when possible. A list of online resources and contact information to reach county offices that often have higher levels of in-person visitors are available online at brunswickcountync.gov/coronavirus

This mask protocol only applies to indoor Brunswick County Government buildings and facilities, including libraries. Check with other organizations and institutions you frequent on what policies they may have in place.

The Brunswick County Courthouse also recently announced that masks and face coverings are required inside their facilities. For questions about Courthouse operations, contact the Courthouse directly at 910.253.3900.

The CDC encourages individuals to wear face coverings in indoor settings where there is significant spread regardless of vaccination status.

As of Thursday, there are 1,376 active cases of COVID-19 among Brunswick County residents and 182 deaths. About 18.9% of all COVID-19 tests involving residents are returning positive, according to the NCDHHS dashboard.

Vaccination remains the most effective means of curbing the spread of the virus and preventing severe illness from COVID-19. Everyone aged 12 and older is now eligible for COVID-19 vaccines. Individuals can schedule an appointment or see upcoming pop-up vaccination clinics (no appointments necessary) on our website at brunswickcountync.gov/vaccines

About 53% of Brunswick County residents are fully vaccinated and 57% are partially vaccinated to date.