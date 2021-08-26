NC hospitals admitting more younger patients with COVID-19

RALEIGH, N.C. — Hospitals in the Raleigh region of North Carolina say younger and otherwise healthy adults are increasingly being hospitalized for COVID-19 amid the spread of the coronavirus delta variant.

The chief physician executive for WakeMed Health & Hospitals said Wednesday that the average age of patients it is treating for COVID-19 is almost 20 years younger on average than during the first surge of the pandemic.

The director of Wake County’s EMS agency says it is getting more calls for help than ever before, with daily totals often 33% higher than pre-pandemic levels of about 300 calls.

The chief medical officer at UNC REX Healthcare says the hospital’s ICU capacity is now full.

The more than 3,500 patients currently in North Carolina hospitals due to COVID-19 is the highest since Jan. 21.