NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) —Circle K touting news of an expansion near Wilmington International Airport.

This morning a groundbreaking ceremony was held at 1620 Airport Boulevard, inside the main entrance to the airport, where it will be located. The store will be 5,200 square feet, and will be Circle K’s 13th store in the area, with a team of 20 employees. The store is expected to open in February 2022.