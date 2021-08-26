North Carolina teacher sent home for refusing to wear mask

SMITHFIELD, NC — A North Carolina high school teacher has been sent home for refusing to wear a mask as required by her school district.

The News & Observer of Raleigh reports Aurora Preston, who teaches at South Johnston High School, said she had worn a face mask in the previous school year, but now doesn’t think they work in slowing the transmission of COVID-19.

The newspaper reported that Preston showed up maskless last week for a teacher workday to prepare for the new school year.

She was told to stay alone in her classroom for several hours before being sent home.

