20th Anniversary 9/11 Charity Challenge offers virtual gallery of amazing art

HOLDEN BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Children of Fallen Heroes is holding the 9/11 20th Anniversary Charity Challenge and Art for Heroes fundraising event to raise money for a variety of programs.

The virtual event features an art gallery filled with exciting artwork that includes local images, scenes from around the state, and inspirational photos guaranteed to inspire you.

The money raised goes to programs that S.T.E.M. Retreat Programs, community outreach, Fallen Heroes Camp, and local non-profits that help first responders and military heroes and their families.

Ninety percent of the money raised goes directly back into the community.

Children of Fallen Heroes is an organization that works to aid in the healing process of children who have suffered loss. The goal is to create life long friendships for first responders and military heroes, plus provide a bond with the community.

To see more of the artwork, make a purchase, or donate click here.