Chemous issued Notice of Violation over GenX air emissions

SOUTHEASTERN, NC (WWAY) — The NC Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Air Quality issued a Notice of Violation to Chemours for exceeding the facility wide GenX annual air emissions limit.

Under the emissions requirements in the facility’s air permit, Chemours must demonstrate compliance with the GenX emission limit of 23.027 pounds per year.

This limit equates to a 99% percent reduction from GenX emissions in 2017.

In March 2021, excess GenX emissions resulted in noncompliance with the rolling 12-month totals for March, April, May and June. As of June 30, Chemours reported annual GenX emissions of 32.024 pounds.

Chemours must submit a written response to DAQ by September 10, including a timeline of events leading to the exceedance and a detailed plan of action for compliance.

Chemours released the following statement about the Notice of Violation:

“Our Fayetteville Works site had a temporary increase in air emissions earlier this year from one of our site’s carbon adsorption units. The issue was quickly resolved when the carbon was replaced in this unit, and emissions returned to their usual low levels. However, the data results from that one emissions sampling caused an exceedance of the site’s calculated 12-month rolling air emission allowance for HFPO-Dimer Acid in accordance with our Title V air permit. Chemours responded proactively by contacting DEQ regarding the upset condition, and taking immediate corrective action that included changing out the carbon in the related carbon bed and discussing additional longer term improvements with the agency.”