City of Southport requiring masks inside city buildings starting Monday

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — The City of Southport will start requiring face coverings in all government buildings starting Monday.

According to a Facebook post Friday, Mayor Joe Pat Hatem announced that face coverings will be required for entry into all City buildings.

“Due to the increase in cases and the highly contagious nature of the delta variant of COVID-19, masks will be required to be worn indoors by city employees and the public who are inside all City Buildings. This includes City Hall, the Visitors Center, the Indian Trail Meeting Hall, and the Community Building,” the post said.

The post said this is one more public health measure to protect their employees, citizens, and visitors.

This policy is in conjunction with Brunswick County in terms of mask requirements in county buildings.