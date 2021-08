COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) —In Columbus County, Columbus Regional Healthcare System in Whiteville is dealing with a large increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations.

As of today, the hospital has 42 patients hospitalized with COVID-19. A health system spokesperson says case numbers are double what they were in January, and an even more troubling trend is that they’re seeing more patients in their thirties, forties, and fifties, than they did at the start of the pandemic.